KENDALLVILLE — The Rev. Nelson Edward Weiker, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at home with family.
The Rev. Weiker was born in Wayne, Ohio, on Aug. 18, 1931, to Clarence David Weiker and Glada C. (Woodruff) Weiker. His parents preceded him in death.
He met the love of his life, Mary Gertrude Hunt, in first grade at recess, and they married on Dec. 16, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He graduated from Montgomery High School in Ohio, in 1950, and Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.
Rev. Nelson and his wife, Mary, had a house full of eight children as they extended their family to help raise their nieces for many years.
Over the past 50 years, the Rev. Weiker pastored many congregations and was ordained with the Assemblies of God. He dedicated his life to follow God's calling in spreading the gospel. He was a great example of a man who followed God, and there is no doubt his legacy followed him to heaven.
He could be seen preaching to a congregation, to family, to friends, and even to strangers he had just met. He lived his life to bring others closer to God, whether by spreading the word of God, praying with those who were hurting, or giving to those who were in need. His ministry included nursing homes, jails and hospitals, where he spoke and ministered with music.
Along with pastoring, he spent many years as a schoolteacher in one and two room schoolhouses. His daughter Rebecca even had the opportunity to be one of his second-grade students. While teaching all subjects, his primary subject was English and he would lovingly remind his grandchildren on the proper use of adverbs (mainly the word, "like").
The Rev. Nelson Weiker enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, and gardening. He knew every plant and flower out there and used his sewing talents to bless others. He was also very musically talented and was a part of a quartet that traveled many states. He loved to play his baby grand every day and enjoyed playing many other instruments.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Weiker, of Kendallville, Indiana; son, David and Irene Weiker, of Casselberry, Florida; daughters, Rebecca and Tony Timms, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Naomi and James Webb, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Mary Jo and Ty Pant, of Kendallville, Indiana; three nieces, Gloria VanLoo, Dawn Roach and Kerri Dekubber; grandchildren, Adam Weiker, David Weiker Jr. and Scott Weiker, all of Casselberry, Florida;Michele Berkes of Fort Wayne;Rachel and Matthew Green of Lillian, Alabama, Rodney Timms, of Huntington, Tony and Christina Timms, of Foley, Alabama,,Todd and Jennifer Timms, of Fort Wayne, Randy and Myla Timms, of Columbia City, Troy Adams, of Columbia City, James Jr., and Jennifer Webb, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Dwight and Merideth Webb, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Valerie and Luke Feit, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Logan and Amanda Pant, of Kendallville, Lucas Pant and fiancé, Ashlyn Fields, of Kendallville and Rebecca Pant, of Kendallville; and 40 wonderful great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ann Busch, Verna Nelson and Leona Lang; infant twin brothers, Clarence and Harold Weiker; infant grandson, Dustin Berkes; and niece, Tammy Christenson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 5 p.m., at ndependent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gosner St., Ashley, Indiana.
Visitation will also be held on Friday from 3-5 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Graham Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to Independent Full Gospel Church.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
