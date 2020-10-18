Louis Smock Jr. Oct 18, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT WAYNE — Louis "Steve" Stephen Smock Jr., 67, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Auburn, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.Arrangement are with Advantage-Highland Park in Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What is your prediction for the Nov. 3 presidential election? You voted: Trump wins electoral college and popular vote Biden wins electoral college and popular vote Trump wins electoral college, loses popular vote Biden wins electoral college, Trump wins popular vote No clear winner for days or weeks Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman jailed again following alleged hammer attackThird East Noble school board member resignsAngola woman gets 16 1/2 years in federal caseWRONG DIRECTION: Governor, state health officials issue plea to Hoosiers on COVID-19Auburn woman remembered at AlanoStephens to retire as DeKalb Eastern SuperintendentWoman jailed after allegedly battering childCandidate replies to county commissioner’s criticismLaGrange County records new COVID-19 death, positivity keeps climbing as cases stay highGarrett teacher wins $50,000 prize for teaching excellence Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Alabama 41, Georgia 24: Three things we learned in the Crimson Tide's big victory Report card: Grading Alabama's nationally-televised win over Georgia How to support local police Service dogs are heroes, too How to give back to health care workers Dispatch operators are first connection in emergencies School nurses provide more than medical assistance Book review: Orchid Modern includes advice about display
