FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Ginder Yoder, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born May 11, 1934, in Butler, Indiana, to Earl V. and Glendolene B. (Spires) Ginder.
Marilyn worked for Triple Crown Services in Fort Wayne for 12 years, retiring in 2002.
She addended Forrest Park Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are a daughter, Julie A. Ellison of Kendallville; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Anne Yoder, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Philp D. (Carolyn) Ginder, of Huntertown and Dennis (Pamela) Ginder of Ocala, Florida.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael E. Yoder; brother, Donald Ginder; and a sister, Carol Krontz.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to1 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
