FORT WAYNE — Norman Gene Weible, 88, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Norm was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Oakwood, Ohio, to Vaughn and Nellie Weible. After they divorced, Nellie married the love of her life, Vaughn “Buck” Allen when Norm was 11. Norm said, “He's the one for us, Mom.” They moved to Spencerville, Indiana, where Buck lived. Norm attended Spencerville High School and worked at Sechler’s Pickles in the summers. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for three years.
Soon after coming home from the Navy he married Joyce Ann Stiver on June 16, 1956. He met her on a blind date and proposed marriage on the Spencerville covered bridge. They just celebrated 67 years of marriage.
He had a milk delivery business for a short time, then worked in the office at A.H. Perfect grocery wholesale in New Haven, until he decided to go into the apartment rental business. At one time he owned 22 apartment houses in Fort Wayne and each house had four or five apartments. He, Joyce, and their kids kept very busy taking care of the apartments including cleaning, mowing, roofing, painting, etc., until 1981, when he had sold most of the houses. He and Joyce opened an antique shop on Wells Street in Fort Wayne — “Affordable Antiques.”
He loved the antique business and went to the Shipshewana antique auction every Wednesday for decades. He enjoyed the auction, and just as much, loved socializing with all his antique-loving friends. He also loved doing antique shows in Louisville, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as several other places.
He was a member of Taylor Chapel Methodist Church for more than 60 years.
Norm and his family enjoyed spending time in the summers at their cottage on Snow Lake. He was proud to have the oldest cottage on Snow Lake. Norm's favorite things to do at the lake were to sit under the willow tree and visit with friends and family or boating in his Century speed boat, “The Redskin.” He pulled many skiers and tubers through the years.
Norm was a very loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter, Lesa (Ryan) Estes; son, Kevin Weible; grandchildren, Tyler Estes, Natalie (Ryan) Marshall and Molly (Tyler) Williams; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Gianna, Colette, Hank and Duke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two step-sisters, Dorothy Dominguez and Imogene Mayer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Taylor Chapel, 10145 Maysville Road, 46845, with visitation two hours prior to service.
Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the Weible family.
