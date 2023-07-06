Jonas Rigg

ANGOLA — Jonas "Jonie" Dwayne Rigg, age 92, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Cameron Woods Senior Living Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 5, 1931, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, the last of 14 children, to Henry Thornton and Anna Elizabeth (Noirot) Rigg.
Jonie went to Bronson High School and shortly after graduation attended Reppert Auction School in Decatur, Indiana. After receiving his diploma, he was soon drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Custer in the fall of 1949. After being sent to basic training in Oahu, Hawaii, for 16 weeks, his group was sent on to Korea, where they were on the front line for 21 months. He came out a Staff Sergeant.
Upon his arrival home, he married the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Esterline, on Sept. 27, 1953, at Bankers Corners, Michigan. They were married for nearly 70 years.
He was very involved in the local church, teaching Sunday school classes, was Sunday School Superintendent, coached Bible quizzing, and served as an elder.
His family enjoyed spending their summers at the family camp in Canada.
Jonie worked as an electrician, master welder, millwright, contractor, and auctioneer.
He was proud to be a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and was a longtime member of Orland American Legion Post # 423. He was also able to participate in the Northern Indiana Honor Flight.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Rigg, of Angola, Indiana; children, Linda Minton, of Sellersburg, Indiana, Debra Heller, of Grabill, Indiana, Mark (Gloria) Rigg, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Terry (Pam) Witham, of Hudson, Indiana; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Rifenburgh, of Bronson, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Steve Helle; and 12 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Lance Witham will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana, with Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Army and Orland American Legion Post #423 Colorguard.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Angie's Hands (A food pantry serving Steuben County and surrounding communities) in care of 9030 US-20, Angola, IN 46703
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.