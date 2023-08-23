COLUMBIA CITY — Adele Joan Squires, 91, formerly of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 5:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare Facility in Winona Lake, where she had been a resident since June 2022.
Born on March 26, 1932, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Chester D. and Amelia (DePoy) Phillips. Growing up in Whitley County, she started at West Ward school, then moved to Cox School in Columbia Township. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1950.
On Dec. 28, 1951, she married Donald W. Squires. They made their first home in Columbia City, then moved to Washington Township. Purchasing a farm in Etna-Troy Township, they lived there for 25 years. In 1986, they moved to Thorncreek Township. After 37 years of marriage and raising four children, Donald died on Feb. 17, 1989.
A full-time homemaker, she had worked for four years at Gates & Gates Law Firm, Columbia City.
She was a member of First Church of God, where she participated in the Woman’s Christian Society, the choir, and the church orchestra. A long-term member of Delta Theta Tau, she is a past president, vice-president and secretary. She also served as a national delegate. While living on the farm, she was an active member and leader of the Etna-Troy Home Extension Club.
Surviving are her children, Donna J. (Douglas) Brickel, of Daytona Beach, Florida, Jerry W. (Roxanne) Squires, of Warsaw, Sharon A. (Richard) Briggs, of Columbia City and Paul D. Squires, of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Phillips; and grandchildren, Dawn Paris, Stephen Brickel, Crystal Squires and Damion Jarausch.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Joan will be interred next to her husband at Nolt Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Joan’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.