HUDSON — Martha Jo Dalton, 72, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her residence, with her family at her side.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Howard and Margaret (Brand) Dailey.
On June 4, 1966, in Angola, she married Alva Eugene Dalton. He survives in Hudson.
Mrs. Dalton had worked at Starcraft in Emma and Hudson Industries in Hudson.
She was a member of Lake Gage Church of Christ and a former member of Salem Center Fire Department Auxiliary.
Martha and her husband owned and operated A & M Ceramic Shop on C.R. 500 South, for 21 years.
She enjoyed doing ceramics, sewing, and gardening. But being with family was most important to her.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lisa (Floyd) West, of Hudson; two sons, Howard (Nancy) Dalton, of Angola and Richard (Onda) Dalton, of Fremont; six grandchildren, Joshua Michael Dalton, Brittaney (Jordan) Smith, Autumn Lynn (Brad) Brown, Sawyer Lee Dalton, Kayla (Mike) Greathouse and Kyle West; seven great-grandchildren, Riley Smith, Peyton Smith, Dominick Brown, Xavior Brown, Brayden Brown, Brooklyn Brown and Stephen West; and two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Svoboda, of Kendallville and Susan Dailey, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Lynn A. Dailey and John Dailey.
Visitation is on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, April 17, 2021..
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Steve Altman officiating.
Burial will follow at Prince of Peace Cemetery
The family stated that face masks are optional.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Lake Gage Church of Christ or Salem Center Fire Department.
View a video tribute after Saturday and share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
