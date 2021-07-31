ALBION — Franklin George Iddings Sr., 83, of Albion, Indiana, passed from this world and into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at VA Hospital. His passing was due to health issues tied to exposure to Agent Orange.
Frank was the baby of the family, being born on Jan 2, 1938, in Albion, to Harold and Evelyn (Rimmel) Iddings.
Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran and very proud of having served his country.
He worked for Electric Motors & Specialty in Garrett.
Frank belonged to the Albion American Legion Post #246 and the Kendallville Eagles.
On June 2, 1961, in Albion, he married Patricia Keister.
In addition to his wife, Patricia Iddings, Frank leaves behind his children, Clarence "Charlie" Iddings, Bryan (Dorothy) Iddings, Leonard (Ginger) Iddings and Betty Iddings.
Frank was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always looked forward to seeing them, as they always made him feel proud and put a pep in his step when he was feeling down.
He was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Jr.; his parents; sisters, Delores, Ruth and Edna; and his brother, Dallas-Buck.
Toward the end, Frank proclaimed his love for Patricia and all of his children. Frank then went to meet and catch up with Frank Jr., for his first tour around heaven. All of the "up" staircases were cleared, so he would have an easy climb into heaven. "Anchors Aweigh, Frank!” The world has lost a good man. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please direct remembrances to the family.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
