Daniel McCoy
Daniel M. McCoy, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 12:23 am
