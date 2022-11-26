LIGONIER — Garnette “Sue” Franklin, age 70, of Ligonier, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on May 5, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Garcille (McDonald) Einsiedel in Garrett.
She married Earle Andrew Franklin on Sept. 26, 1970, in Syracuse, Indiana.
Sue retired from Star of the West Milling after 20 years of service, where she had been the head lab technician.
In her spare time, Sue loved to tend to her beautiful flower garden in front of her home. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds her flowers would attract in the summer time, and she was equally delighted by the cardinals and blue jays of winter. Sue was a wonderful cook and liked to watch cooking shows. She also enjoyed puzzling.
Sue is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earle Franklin of Ligonier; daughter, Monica Sue Baker; son, James R. (Tonya) Franklin; six grandchildren, Ryan, Jocelyn, Kendal, Victoria, Tiffany, and Peyton; two great-grandchildren, Niall and Violet; and a sister, Roberta “Bobbi” (Greg) Hume.
She was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, Andy and Dorothy Einsiedel; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Garnette McDonald.
A funeral service will be held in Sue’s honor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
