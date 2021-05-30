GARRETT – William B. “Bill” Minnich, 53, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 11, 1968, in Angola, Indiana.
Bill worked as a machinist for J & A Machine Inc., in Garrett for 22 years. He then purchased the business in 2018, where he owned and operated the business for two years.
He was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Garrett, Garrett Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Wolf Lake.
Bill loved trucks, his cows and farming.
Surviving are his father, Walter B. Minnich, of Aransas Pass, Texas; son, Phillip M. (Liliana Berniece) Minnich, of El Paso, Texas; grandson, Maverick Michael Minnich, of El Paso, Texas; fiancé, Jodie K. Meyer, of Auburn; brother, John W. (Cindy Stevens) Minnich, of LaOtto, Indiana; and a sister, Linda M. (Clint Hulsey) Minnich, of Lillian, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith A. (Stock) Colandino; and a brother, Wade C. Minnich.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
There will be a private family graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
