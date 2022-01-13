MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Jack Kinder passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 6. 1942.
He graduated with the Class of 1960, from Orland High in Orland, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen (Fiig) Kinder.
He is survived by sisters, Virginia Wirick, of Howe, Indiana, and Grace (Al) Nossett, of Frankston, Texas.
For several years he resided at a ranch in Days Creek, Oregon, owned in partnership with his uncles. His passion was farming. He also loved to work with his hands and do wood projects.
He became family to Maureen Butler, Carrie Woodbeck, and her four kids.He had no children of his own, but was right there to fill Grandpa boots when needed; he really enjoyed them.
Maureen and Jack became business partners of a T-shirt store, established rental properties, and ran a successful business called Diamond Sign and Design, making signs for other businesses and road crews.
He was also Maureen’s caretaker in her final years. He was so kind, generous, patient, caring and helpful. He loved to socialize and people watch. He was always there when someone needed him and would say “no problem”. After a conversation, it was always … “Talk at ya later!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.