GARRETT — Paul David Seibert, 78, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Born in March 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Loretta and Paul L. Seibert.
He loved his family, was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his loved ones at lunches, dinners and family gatherings. Paul especially enjoyed his many boxers (the majority of which he insisted be named Penny in memory of his beloved first dog) and he would have liked another but found he absolutely adored the company of his spunky feline fur-kids, Cindy and Zelda. Having been a lover of movies such as The Godfather and Goodfellas, as well as being an animated and imaginative storyteller, he often claimed, with a smile on his face and his well-known sense of humor, that he just must have been a descendant of a notorious Pittsburgh mafia family, knowing full well of his Irish/German heritage.
Upon moving to Fort Wayne, he attended Northside High School in Fort Wayne. Paul worked for many years in the grocery business managing several Maloloy’s stores in Fort Wayne and Owens Super Valu in Auburn. Before retiring, he worked at DeKalb Distributing in Auburn and Avilla and volunteered his time at the Garrett Food Bank.
He is survived by wife, Lynette Seibert; daughters, Pam (Dan) Jordan and Sara Seibert; his sister, Judie (Rick) Brough; his granddaughter, Amanda Fogle; and many nieces and nephews.
At Paul’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Society.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
