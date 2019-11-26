ANGOLA — Pearl M. Petre, 69, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 30, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ronald and Norma Gene (Grant) Bahr.
She married Dennis C. Petre on Oct. 19, 2003.
Pearl was a homemaker and had worked at Gulicks Western Star of Fremont, Indiana, and then for Steuben County Council on Aging.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis C. Petre, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Bryan (Teri) Grunewald, of Prescott, Arizona, and Bobby (Kim Stafford) Grunewald, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughters, Brenda (Ken Yarnelle) Grunewald, of Fayette, Ohio, and Barbara Colley, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughter, Corena (Jeff) Zolman, of Mongo, Indiana; and brothers, Keith Bahr, of Yale, Michigan, and James (Cathy) Bahr, of Shelby Township, Michigan. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Weicht Funeral Home Inc., Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of Dennis C. Petre.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
