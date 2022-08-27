EGE — Phyllis A. Bianski, 90, passed away peacefully, at her home in Ege, Indiana, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
She was born in Orlinda, Tennessee, on Jan. 30, 1932, to Paul and Agnes (Anderson) Hurst. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne and LaOtto, Indiana.
Phyllis married James (Jim) Bianski in Ege, on Feb.18, 1950.
Phyllis spent her life caring for her family as a homemaker for her husband and six children.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and her many years spent with her family in Florida. Phyllis also enjoyed watching football with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her six children, Steve (Marty) Bianski, Sandy (Jerry) Klausing, Kathy (Steve) Heckber, Connie (Ken) Dusek, Mike (Kari) Bianski and Erin (Craig) Ginter; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jim. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald, of Evansville; and stepfather, John Hice of Fort Wayne.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Ege on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling taking place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, from 10-10:45 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed through the church.
The family will also receive family and friends at the funeral home, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from 2-7:00 p.m., with Holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Church for masses or Parkview Hospice Noble County.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
