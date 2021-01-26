KENDALLVILLE — Franklin Robert Wicker, age 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Frank was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on Dec. 18, 1960, to Carlton and Minnie (Zimmerer) Wicker.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1978, and married Cheryl Ann Stephens on Nov. 11, 1978, in Kendallville.
Frank owned Wicker’s Body and Paint since 1984.
Survivors include his mother, Minnie Wicker, of Huntertown; wife, Cheryl Wicker, of Kendallville; daughter, Crystal Wicker-Sharp and her husband, Bobby Sharp, of Fishers; son, Franklin Wicker, of Waterloo; two grandsons, Braxston and Jasper; and sisters, Sherley Miller, of Sylvan Lake, Rome City, Minnie Webb, of Huntertown and Rita Spidel, of Carmel.
No services or visitation are scheduled.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
