LAOTTO — Bob Bryan, age 47, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.
Bob was born at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 17, 1975, to his loving parents, Terry Bryan and Donna (Gunsaullus) Bryan.
Bob graduated from East Noble High School in 1994.
He married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Kristie Leigh Edwards, on Dec. 23, 1995, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Bob was a 10-year 4-H member and rodeoed while in high school. He started Bobby Bryan Club Lambs 1993-1996.
Always a hard worker, Bob worked for SRC construction while in high school and years to follow. Bob also worked alongside his dad, from 1995-1998, at his dad’s company, T & T Plumbing and Heating, LaOtto. In 1998, Bob started his own company Bn’B Earthwork, Inc.
Bob lived by the motto, “Work hard, play hard”, which he did alongside family and many friends whom he cherished dearly.
Bob’s girls, Kenzie and Maddie, were his entire world. He was the best dad and their best friend. Bob loved traveling with his family, helping his girls in 4-H and watching their activities, riding his Ranger, mushroom hunting, shooting guns, blowing stuff up, farming, and being the life of the party. Bob loved so well and to the fullest extent. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Kristie Bryan, of LaOtto; daughters, Mackenzie and Joshua Owens, of Albion and Maddison and Chris Fort, of Birmingham, Alabama; mother and father, Donna and Terry Bryan, of LaOtto; sister, Terri Lea Bryan Pratt and her children, Amaya Pratt and Xander Pratt, of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Lance D. Pratt, of Fort Wayne; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brenda and Bruce Anglin, of Kendallville; mother-in-law, Carolyn Edwards, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Edwards, on April 18, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 2-8 p.m., at Fairview Fellowship Church, 615 Professional Way, Kendallville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Fellowship Church, with Pastor Tyler Ward officiating.
Casket bearers will be Josh Owens, Chris Fort, Xander Pratt, David Wible, Jeff Wible, Doug Gunsaullus, Scott Gunsaullus, Kameron Wible, Nathan Wible and Nolan Wible.
Memorial donations may be made to Kristie Bryan.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
