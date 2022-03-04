AVILLA — Lee F. Christlieb, age 82, of Avilla, Indiana, passed on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born in 1939, to Milton and Lucy Marie Christlieb.
He was a 1957 graduate of Garrett High School.
Lee married Janice Marie Freeman on July 26, 1958, in Garrett, Indiana. She resides in Avilla. They have been farmers all of their lives and loved to be outside doing whatever needed to be done.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending swap meets and camping. He enjoyed gathering walnuts each year, cleaning, drying and preserving them for Janice to use in her baked goods that he loved. He was a man with a sweet tooth and a heart of gold. One of Lee’s favorite hobbies was collecting cast iron items, restoring them, and taking them to swap meets. Spending time with his family and grandsons was his top priority. He was a member of the Garrett Eagles and he belonged to the National Rifle Association.
Lee worked at Midwest Foundry in Garrett for five years after graduating from high school. He then worked for his father’s business, Garrett Plumbing and Heating for a year. After working with his father, Lee worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for almost 37 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement Lee continued to farm until 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janice Christlieb, of Avilla; son, Daren Christlieb, of Avilla; daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Matthew Blomeke, of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Jeremiah Blomeke, Tyler Blomeke, John Christlieb and Joe Christlieb; sisters and brother-in-law, Vivian and Max DePew, of Florida, and Fay Holbrook, of Otter Lake; and many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Doris Jones.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Embrey Cemetery on C.R. 52, west of Garrett, with Jerry Weller officiating.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County 4-H ATV Club and DeKalb County 4-H Shooting Sports, 2692 C.R. 14, Waterloo, IN 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.