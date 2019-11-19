FREMONT — Madge Gwen (Gadd) Foster, 91, of Fremont, Indiana, went to dance with Jesus, on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, to Milton C. and Cynthia “Kate” (Gwinn) Gadd.
She married Okey Ray Foster on May 28, 1946, in Gatlinburg, Kentucky.
She was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church, a 47-year member of Pokagon Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), and a 47-year member of Fremont American Legion Post 257.
Okey preceded her death along with a son, Patrick Nelson Foster; two grandsons, Thomas Aaron Foster and Matthew Joe Foster; sisters, Esther Williams, Virginia Gadd, and Elizabeth Gadd; and brothers, Earl Gadd, James Gadd and Bill Gadd.
Surviving are her children, Gwen and John Nigro, Don and Rhonda Foster, James Foster, Steven and Lynn Foster, and John and Patty Foster; 16 grandchildren, Wendy and Robert Wilson, Dan and Dottie Nigro, Jonathan and Shannan Gregg, Brian and Renee Foster, Aaron and Kim Foster, Greg Foster, Christy Foster, Jennifer and Roy Cherol, Sam and Emily Barton, Jamie and Kathy Foster, Josh and Carly Foster, Chad Foster, Katie Walke and Scott Zeeb, Justin and Rachelle Jagger, Brianna and Todd Crall, and Sam and Allison Jagger; 33 great-grandchildren, Kayla and Chris Viel, Logan Kellermeier, Tim and Courtney Koharchick, Justin and Stephanie Koharchick, Kayleigh and Bradley Carmichael, Mamie and Kenan Stopa, Zach and Rachel Nigro, Katie and Ryan Moldowsky, Andrew and Paige Bender, Andy Foster, Brittany Foster, Elijah Foster, Eddison Foster, Kaleb Crawford, Nicholas Foster, Randy Dupue, Donavan Foster, Brooklyn Foster, Jake Walters, Jillian Walters, Allison Barton, Gunner Barton, Jarren Foster, Kyle Foster, Destiny and Bryer Devlin, Brock and Stacia Mason, Travis and Julie Dubois, Carson Waltke, Kellen Walke, Lydia Jagger, Zane Jagger, Hannah Jagger, and Joey Jagger; 15 great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Koharchick, Aubrey Koharchick, Emmerson Koharchick, Alyvia Koharchick, Coletyn Koharchick, Nolyn Koharchick, Kaideen Wilson, Ahkianna Carmichael, Atlas Stopa, Davina Bates, Memphis Nigro, Jackson Moldowsky, Parker Moldowsky, Kensley Alvarez, and Tayden Mason; numerous nieces; nephews; and extended family!
The funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Fremont Methodist Church with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman and Robert Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m., to noon, with burial to follow the service.
The church will hold a luncheon following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fremont Methodist Church or Lakeside Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.