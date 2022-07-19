BUTLER — James L. Cooper, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana, to Everett J. and Una “Peg” (Fellers) Cooper.
James married Peggy Ann Williams on Oct. 4, 1969, in Defiance, Ohio, and she passed away on Aug. 31, 2014.
He was a truck driver for most of his working years. He retired from B & B Trucking in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his six children, Doug (Sheri) Casper, of Auburn, David (Jennifer) Casper, of Auburn, Denise (Joe) Philips, of Hicksville, Ohio, Dan (Luis) Balaguer-Casper, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Shelli (Charlie) Wampler, of Moore, Ohio, and Jim (Cathy) Cooper, of Oakwood, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Everett (Linda) Cooper, of Stryker, Ohio; two sisters, Kristi (Tom) Bellamy, of Bryan, Ohio, and Debbie (Neal) Price, of Sherwood, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sisters; and a brother.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Steve Schlatter officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
