PIERCETON — Ricky Wray Adams, 61, of Pierceton, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Constantine, Michigan.
He was born on April 2, 1959, in Wabash, Indiana, to John and Jane “Cricket” (DeArmond) Adams.
On July 25, 2003, in Albion, Indiana, he married Angela Mary “Annie” Longbrake.
Mr. Adams was a truck driver for Dexter Axel in Albion.
He had previously served on the Johnson Township Fire Department in Wolcottville and as an EMT for Noble County EMS.
He was a member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 Sons of the Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Annie Adams, of Pierceton; two daughters, Amanda (Harry) Stafford, of Albion and Amber (Kyle) Becker, of Constantine, Michigan; a son, Ryan Featherstone, of Constantine, Michigan; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson due in June; his father and stepmother, John and Carol Adams, of North Manchester; two sisters, Debbie (Ken) Dekoninck, of Florida, and Kristy (Phil) Abell, of Evansville; and a brother, David (Tamara) Adams Sr., of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ackerman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Paul Leathers officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation is on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Rick’s funeral service on Monday will live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
