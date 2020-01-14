ANGOLA — Stephen R. Koher, 79, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Adrian and Marie (Roethele) Koher.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University.
Stephen was a U.S. Navy veteran, winning several commendations.
He was the owner of Koher Advertising, retiring in 1995.
He was very active in Fort Wayne Jaycees, serving as vice president four times, and earned the Key Man award and the Financial Wizard award. Stephen served on the board of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority; and president of “The Board” business group. He served as the first president of the Maplewood Park Association and was vice president of Lone Tree Point Cottage Owners Association. He was also treasurer for Sen. Tom Wyss and worked on many campaigns.
He was a philatelist, woodworker and golfer, recording his first hole-in-one when he was 70. He also loved to race Hobie Cat sailboats, winning the Hobie mid-winter masters class with his brother, Gene, in San Phillipe, Mexico.
Surviving are his wife, Rosalie A. (Tarney) Koher, of Fort Wayne, whom he married June 3, 1967; son, James P. (Chandra) Koher, of Urbandale, Iowa; two daughters, Christina M. Koher, of Angola, and Kelly C. Koher of Fort Wayne; brother, David (Ellen) Koher, of Georgia. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Grace Kulow and Griffin Kulow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Colleen Miller; and brother, Gene Koher.
Following with Stephen’s wishes, there will be private services.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
