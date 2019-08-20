Daniel Addison Burris, 19, of Auburn, Indiana, died while swimming with his family at the family pond on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Updated: August 20, 2019 @ 1:45 am
