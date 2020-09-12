Ted Schroeder Sep 12, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ted W. Schroeder, 51, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll For President, the two or three households closest to your home support? You voted: Mostly President Trump Mostly Biden Both Don't know Don't care Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWitness soughtEast Noble board member John Wicker resigns, citing dispute with board presidentClassic car parade defies cancellationMan charged with felony battery for Hamilton Lake assaultOwner seeks buyer for Auburn HotelHigh speed chase ends with three arrestsWorldwide auction tops $1 million — twiceAuburn police department officers thanked for being 'outstanding'Kendallville Trick or Treat event will be drive-thruLSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expected Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News After hearing boos in Kansas City, Packers wonder how their actions to protest social injustice will be received Big Ten needs medical answers, not lobbying, to address football season, Barry Alvarez says Badgers add 3-star CB Al Ashford III to 2021 recruiting class Class of 2021 recruit Antwan Roberts fits Badgers running back mold Seth Rogen says Fast and Furious considered going into space Emily Mortimer: Relic is a 'moving' horror movie Area Activities China's dark turn
