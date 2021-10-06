Nelson Montz
COLUMBIA CITY — Nelson Edward Montz, age 74, passed to his relief on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He finally escaped.
Mr. Montz was born in Huntington County, Indiana, minutes after April fool’s day. There was argument about before or after that renowned day, but Nelson Edward was given his first break in this life.
His early education was completed at Washington Center Elementary School in Whitley County, his father’s former high school. He lists no further academic institutions, because Nelson was his own best educator.
Nelson Edward was a radio broadcaster at WFDT-FM, in Columbia City, where he brought back “Moon River, Music Til Midnight”, a former program on WLW consisting of lush music and original vignettes. He hosted one of the first radio talk shows.
He covered President Nixon on campaign swings throughout the Hoosier state. Nelson E. was the voice of Churubusco High School football and basketball. He helped politician Dan Quayle from the times as a junior Congressman until Quayle ascended to the vice presidency. He later wrote for the Columbia City “Post and Mail”.
Bartender, school teacher, financial consultant, Fort Wayne Foundry grunt and later purchasing agent were the backdrop of his life.
Nelson Edward is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Keith and Judy Harris; two ex-wives, while a third preceded him in death. A brother, James Ray, also preceded him in death. He was surrounded by many nieces, nephews and greats.
Mr. Montz donated his well-worn body to the Indiana University Medical Center.
His ashes will be lowered to depths he never thought possible by his nephew, Aaron Keith of Syracuse, Indiana.
There shall be no designated gifts to any organization, because his friends and family have been badgered enough.
He will be buried at South Whitley Cemetery beside his parents, Lloyd and Kathryn Montz, formerly of Tunker.
He is the author of three unpublished books.
This former actor’s last words were hopefully “Hasta luego!” Nelson Edward has taken his final bows. There will be no more curtain calls.
Mr. Montz retired in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. His nephew Lance Pohling arranged for his return to Indiana. That’s the rest of the story he couldn’t write but would have if he could.
