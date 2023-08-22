Auburn — Maysie Serenity Grace Johnston, 2 weeks, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 2, 2023, in Auburn, to David Johnston and Pam Tomky.
Surviving are her father and mother, David Johnston and Pam Tomky, of Auburn; six siblings, Marie Leach Johnston, of Albion, Michigan, Elanine Chanthavong, of Auburn, Harminnie Chanthavong, of Auburn, Brixton Pruitt, of Allegan, Michigan, Remidie Johnston, of Auburn and Abbie Johnston, of Auburn; paternal grandparents, Philip Johnston, of Waterloo and Jill (Steve Katz) Lord, of Battle Creek, Michigan; maternal grandparents, Michael West and Christina Barritt-West, of East Leroy, Michigan; two aunts, Dawn (Marty) Laferty, of Terlingua, Texas, and Beretta Tomky, of Battle Creek, Mighigan; two uncles, Dyrak Johnston, of Angola and Mitchell Tomky, of Battle Creek, Mighigan; and two great-aunts, Andrea Johnston, of Auburn and Chris Combs, of Fremont.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to Jill Lord, for an educational fund for Maysie’s four siblings. Please send your donations to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
