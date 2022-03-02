Kay Coolman
COLUMBIA CITY — Kay I. Coolman, 75, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Parkview Hospital.
Born on Aug. 10, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Ness) Scott.
She graduated from Roanoke High School with the class of 1964.
On March 12, 1966, she married Ronald Coolman in Carlsbad, California, while Ron was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ron and Kay had lived in California, and North Carolina, before moving back to Roanoke, Indiana, and started a family.
Kay had worked for the Roanoke Coil Factory, Magnavox, Tokheim and retired from Bendix.
She was a faithful member of Abundant Fellowship Church in Huntington, where she enjoyed helping run their kitchen and cook.
Being an animal lover, Kay loved her cats and dogs and watching the deer run across her property as she sat on her porch. She had a green thumb when it came to raising vegetables in her garden and tending to her flowers. Kay was a strong, independent, and a tough woman. She was well organized, active, and always on the go and will be missed by many.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Laux and Kendra Enterline; son, Cayne (Billie Jo) Coolman; brother, Wayne (Marilynn) Scott; sister-in-law, Betty Scott; and grandchildren, Derek, Becca, Daulton, Hunter, Trinity, Clayton and Easton.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2012; sister, Sharon Hatfield; and brother, Richard Scott.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Snodderly officiating.
Burial will take place at Glenwood IOOF.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Abundant Fellowship.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Kay’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
