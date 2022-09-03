Mark Alan Creech, 60, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
Arrangements are with Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 am
