NICEVILLE — Daniel Lee Stephens, 71, of Niceville, Florida, was called home by our Lord on March 28, 2020.
He was born on June 7, 1948, to Ralph M. Stephens and Betty J. (McVoy) Stephens, in Findlay, Ohio. They preceded him in death.
He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio where he graduated high school and continued his education at Bowling Green University.
He was a proud member of the United States Navy from 1969-1974, and was married to Linda LaNae (Ervin) Stephens, of Garrett, Indiana. She preceded him in death.
They had three children, son, Brian Stephens, of California; daughter, Renee (Stephens) McHale, son-in law, John McHale; granddaughter, Mariah McHale; and grandson, Peyton McHale, of Leo Indiana; and son, Mark Stephens, preceded him in death; siblings, Linda (Carter) Wood, of Atlanta, Georgia, David (Janie) Stephens, of Dallas, Texas, Connie (Raul) Martinez, of Denver, Colorado, Jim Stephens preceded him in death, John (Lynette) Stephens, of Delta, Ohio, and Julie (Roger) Cowen, of Missoula, Montana.
He worked for the B&O, C&O, and CSX Railroad out of Garrett, Indiana, and retired after 40 years of service.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, close family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, golfing, and had a passion for firearms.
Due to the ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road, Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 1, 2020, with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m., and visitation starting 9:30 a.m..
