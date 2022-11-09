Grace Blaugh
FORT WAYNE — Grace L. Blaugh, age 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 6:25 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Thorncreek Township, she was the daughter of J. Lewis Rathbun and Hazel (Kneller) Rathbun.
Grace attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1947. She then attended Victor Comptometer School, Fort Wayne.
On June 26, 1949, Grace married John Lewis Blaugh, at Coesse Lutheran Church.
She was a member of Agape Seniors and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, where she sang in the choir and worked at the food bank.
Grace worked as a Personnel Accounting Clerk at General Electric for 23 years, until her retirement.
She enjoyed word searches, collecting lighthouses, and was an avid IU Basketball fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Blaugh, of Marshall, Michigan, and Debbie (Thomas) Frazier, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Blaugh, of Jackson, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Blaugh; and brothers, Harold and Glenn Rathbun.
Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Grace will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 2305 Goshen Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Grace may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
