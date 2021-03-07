AUBURN — Alice Marie (Uptgraft) Huffman, 89, previously of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana, where she had been a resident for almost four years.
Alice, the only daughter of Milo and Ruth (Zimmerman) Uptgraft, of Waynedale, Indiana, was born at 7:25 a.m., on April 8, 1931. She grew up in the Waynedale area and attended Elmhurst High School.
Alice worked at Murphy's prior to her marriage to David Lee “Dave” Huffman on Aug. 26, 1950, at Prairie Grove Chapel in Waynedale. She worked for Magnavox in the 1960s.
Alice and Dave enjoyed spending time at their camper at Lake Oliver, fishing and visiting with friends. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed making tasty things in the kitchen with and for the grandkids.
Alice and Dave had five children, Connie (Gary) Knight, of Jewett, Ohio, Dan (Bonnie) Huffman, of Auburn, Indiana, Jean (Jerry) Dowswell, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Jim (Tina) Huffman, of Albion, Indiana, and Marvin (Erna) Huffman, of Morgan Hill, California.
Alice is survived by her brother, Robert “Bob” (Gloria) Uptgraft, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dave Huffman; parents, Milo and Ruth (Zimmerman) Uptgraft; brothers, William “Bill” (Leona) Uptgraft and Richard “Dick” (Patsy), (Nancy), (Freda) Uptgraft; a granddaughter, Leslie Dowswell; and great-granddaughter, Chanelle Albertson.
