AUBURN — Richard G. Simanton, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1928, in Auburn, to Correll and Pauline (Morr) Simanton. They preceded him in death.
Richard was a 1946 graduate of Auburn High School, graduated from Fort Wayne Business College and received an associate degree in construction from Purdue University.
Richard married Evelyn A. Smith on March 18, 1950, in Auburn, and she passed away on Aug. 26, 2017.
He served his country in the United States Marines, serving from 1952-1954, in the Korean War.
He worked in accounting and as a bookkeeper for Reddi-Wip in Fort Wayne. He then worked for Maxton Motors in Butler and later retired from Harold’s in Angola, as a bookkeeper.
He was a member of South Milford Church of Christ. He also was a member of American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.
He served on the Board of Health for DeKalb County for 47 years.
Richard enjoyed the time spent with family and friends at Westler Lake. He also looked forward to spending the winters in South Padre Island, alongside his wife, Evelyn.
Surviving are his daughter, Tedra Hemingway, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Sue Simanton, of LaGrange; three grandchildren, Adrianne (Chris Robison) Pontius, of Fort Wayne, Alex (Megan Reinhardt) Hemingway, of Columbus, Indiana, and James Simanton, of LaGrange; great-granddaughter, Jaelyn Pontius of Fort Wayne; sister, Julia (Bill) Culbertson, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Max (Linda) Simanton, of Auburn; sisters-in-law, Jo Simanton, of Florida and Ann Smith, of Lady Lake, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Ted Hemingway; two brothers, Gene Simanton and Bob Simanton; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Palmer, Orphelia (Floyd) Link, Paul (Mary Jo) Smith, Mildred (Earl) DePew, Pat (Ed) Kennedy and Pete Smith.
The family will be having a drive-thru visitation on May 1, 2020, from 2-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
We ask that you pull in the Center Street driveway, and pass through underneath the awning and then exit to Auburn Drive.
A private family graveside service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a celebration of Richard’s life at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
Memorials may be directed to South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
