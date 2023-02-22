MCCLISH LAKE, HUDSON — Shirley Garrison, age 88, of McClish Lake passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Wright Cemetery near Stroh.

