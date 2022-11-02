CHURUBUSCO — Sheryl J. Schieferstein, 66, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on April 3, 1956, to Donald and Jacqueline (Days) Smith. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne and graduated from Northrop High School in 1974.
Sheryl was married to Kevin Schieferstein on Oct. 17, 1980, in Fort Wayne.
In 1983, Sheryl started her journey with Jr's Dari Sweet, in Wolf Lake.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and being their gammy was her greatest joy. She enjoyed sudoku puzzles, going to the casino, playing bingo, or just shopping.
Sheryl is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kevin Schieferstein; her children, Aron Schieferstein, Lindsey (Michael) Hess, and Jackson (Bobbi) Schieferstein; her sisters, Deborah Steward, Colene Smith, and Donna (Tom) Baker; her brother, Randy Smith; and eight grandchildren, Ryder, Millie, Isaac, Leo, Thisbe, Conner, Christopher, and Payton.
She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Donald and Jean Smith; and her mother, Jacqueline S. Smith.
Funeral services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m., with calling beginning at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
