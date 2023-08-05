David Meschberger

WOLCOTTVILLE — David Lee Meschberger went to his new heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his wife, four children, and grandchildren.
David was born in Auburn on Aug.7, 1937, to Mary and Lester Meschberger, who preceded him in death.
He was a veteran of the Air-National Guard 1955-1960.
On June 9, 1957, he married his devoted wife of 66 years, Rosalie Parker, in Auburn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Debra (Eric) Wiltfang and Diane (Jim) Mello; sons, Scott (Susan) Meschberger and John (Pennie) Meschberger. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Michael and Brandi Smith; Brittany, Nicholas, Jeffrey and Brooke Mello, Charissa, Ezekiel, Zoe, Sara, Matthew and Kati Rose Meschberger; and great-grandchildren, Austin (Brynn), Emily and Hunter Reber, Xaviea, Tiernan. Additionally, he is also survived by sisters, Nancy Critchfield and Joyce Harding; and brothers, Don and Denny Meschberger.
His family will be celebrating his life at the family home on Monday, Aug. 7, which would have been his 86th birthday.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
