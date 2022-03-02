Marguerite Yohe
COLUMBIA CITY — Marguerite L. Yohe, 101, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 11:20 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Born in Washington Township on April 14, 1920, a daughter of Ansel and Elma (Wagner) Mullett, she was a lifetime resident of Whitley County. In 2021, she was named the oldest and longest continuous resident in Whitley County. She was awarded both prizes presented by Old Settlers Day.
On Dec. 14, 1940, she was united in marriage to Russell D. Yohe. She spent her life on the Yohe farm in Jefferson Township, Whitley County, helping her husband with the farming. She was a member of Laud Christian Church and the Rebekah Lodge in Laud, Indiana.
After Russell died in 2006, she moved to an apartment at Oak Pointe and remained there until January 2022.
Surviving relatives include a son, Ronald (Jane) Yohe, of Columbia City; two daughters, Mary Ann (Jerry) Lauer, of South Whitley and Anita (Robert) Leach, of Loudon, Tennessee; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Ansel and Elma (Wagner) Mullet; siblings, Dorotha Sheets, Thora Lefever and Harold “Jack” Mullett; husband, Russell D. Yohe; grandson, Michael Leach; and great-grandson, Tyler Sullivan.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, with the Rev. Larry Schmoekel officiating.
Burial is at Jefferson Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Laud Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
