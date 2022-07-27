ANGOLA — Donna L. Spidel, 90, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
Donna was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Donna enjoyed fishing, bowling, auctions and shopping at the Goodwill store.
Donna is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas L. Spidel, of Angola; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mike Klink, of Auburn; stepsons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Terri Spidel, of Angola, Dennis and Jan Spidel, of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Thomas A. and Trish Spidel, of Hollywood, Maryland; sister, Marjorie Winebrenner, of Columbia City; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur V. and Esther O. Smith; brothers, Arthur V. Smith Jr., and Robert Smith; sister, Vera Michaels; and a grandson, Zachary Klink.
Funeral services for Donna will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
The Rev. Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
