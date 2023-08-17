PLEASANT LAKE — Selma “Joann” Kyser Douglas Dodge, 93, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.
Joann was born on June 24, 1930, in Jonesville, Michigan. to Clarence and Florence (Rich) Kyser.
She married Richard A. Dodge on Dec. 4, 1971.
Joann was the secretary for Howard Dodge & Son Heating and Air-Conditioning for many years.
She was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, and Pleasant Lake Lioness Club.
Surviving are her children, Terry (Loretta) Douglas, of New River, Arizona, Rick (Peggy) Dodge, of Rossville, Tennessee, Michael (Tammi) Douglas, of Northlake, Texas, Katherine (John) Jackson, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and David (Janet) Dodge, of Little Rock, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Velma “Punky” (John) Sundermeyer, of Sylvania, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard A. Dodge on Feb. 20, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with ministers Lee Bracey and Michael Booher officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Hill Side Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 459, Woodburn, IN 46797.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
