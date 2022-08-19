ANGOLA — Philip Hoff Carr, 79 years young, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana, with loved ones by his side.
Phil was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on Jan. 25, 1943, to Joseph and Mary (Hoff) Carr. He grew up there, playing several sports and graduating from Hicksville High School in 1961.
His roots were planted deep in Hicksville, where he met many of his lifelong friends and where much of his family still resides today. Most importantly, Hicksville is where he met and married the love of his life, Cynthia “Cindy” L. Osmun, on May 30, 1964. They began a beautiful family there, then eventually moved to Tucson, Arizona, then to Angola, Indiana, and on to Coldwater Lake, Michigan.
Phil and Cindy moved back to Angola in 2013, to be closer to their continually growing family. Phil drove semi for Bostwick Braun Distribution Center in Ashley, Indiana, where he retired in 2005, after an 18-year-long career with the company. He stood out to his employer, co-workers, and customers as a favorite, due to his hard work and friendly demeanor.
He was a member of First Church of Christ in Hicksville, Ohio, and attended SonLight Community Church of Angola, Indiana. His relationship with Jesus was one of deep trust and joy. He knew and loved his Heavenly Father from an early age, and lived out the principles of his Christian faith in every aspect of life.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cynthia L. Osmun Carr, of Angola, Indiana; three daughters Michele “Shelley” R. (Darin) Rhoades, of Angola, Indiana, Aimee L. (Jon) Sprague, of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Kristin L. (Andy Grandin) Carr, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Edwin Carr, of Garrett, Indiana; sisters, Sally (Mike) Hunter ,of Hicksville, Ohio, and Nancy (Dave) Aten, of Hicksville, Ohio. Also surviving are his beloved 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); and many loving nieces and nephews.
His impact on the lives of each of these people (and many more) is indescribable. The ripple effect from his unconditional love and kind spirit will live on for many generations.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father in-law; two sisters-in-law, Rita Carr and Nancy Beechy; and two brothers-in-law, Craig and Phillip Osmun.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to The Huber Opera House & Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526 or to First Church of Christ, 118 N. Main St., Hicksville, OH 43526.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.