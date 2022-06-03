AUBURN — Raymond W. “Red” Goe, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1937, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Charles Paul and Blanche Alice (Richmond) Goe.
He married Irene M. Blevins on Oct. 9, 1954, in Auburn, and she survives in Auburn.
Red was an insurance salesman most of his life. He worked for John Hancock for 25 years, and sold other insurance part-time until he retired.
He was very involved with the Moose Lodge. He joined the Auburn Moose Lodge 566 when he turned 21, in 1958. He joined Auburn's Moose Legion in 1961, and was honored with the Fellowship Degree of Merit in 1972. During his 63 years of membership in the Moose, he signed 100 Moose members.
"Red" as most people remember and called him, loved to entertain. In his younger days, he loved to sing and was actually quite good at it, even competing professionally in Indiana, at one time. He also loved to cook, and was known by many for his "famous chicken livers". Red was an avid speed reader, too. He loved suspense novels and would read through as many as a dozen in a week. For many years, he enjoyed camping at Lake Gage with his wife and many friends. He was always the life of the party, laughing and telling jokes.
Also surviving are six children and their spouses, Charles W. Goe, of Auburn, Douglas R. and Cindy Goe, of Auburn, Scott A. and Joy Goe, of Cookeville, Tennessee, Todd W. and Michelle Goe, of Fort Wayne, Deb L. and John Smith, of Columbia City and Terra E. and Dennis Heffley, of Auburn; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Andrew and Tiffany Smith, Holly M. Travis, Michael Goe, Clinton and JJ Geist, Chase Geist, Brandon and Erin Goe and Brianne and Scott Crago; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nan Quaintance, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a great-granddaughter.
A celebration of Red’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Auburn Moose Lodge 566, and write in the memo, Mooseheart Child City and School.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
