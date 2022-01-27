AVILLA — Tiffanie Lyn Knox, age 35, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at home.
Tiffanie was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 10, 1986, to Rodney Darnell Knox and Deborah Sue (Reynolds) Knox.
She graduated from East Noble High School in 2004. She was a past 10-year member of Noble County 4-H, Swan Township Club. She loved her projects, which included rabbits, horses, and swine. She loved her horses, Dolly and Kid Wic and her dogs, Rascal, Fidget and Coal.
She attended Hopewell Presbyterian Church and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts. Tiffanie was addicted to Mountain Dew, and she loved anything pink.
Survivors include her daughter, Kailyn Harris, of Avilla; parents, Rodney and Deb Knox, of Avilla; sister, Lorrie Knox, of Avilla; her fiancé, John Murch; niece, Kyleigh Honaker, of Avilla; nephew, Caeden Honaker, of Auburn; her black lab, Coal; and her horse, Kid Wic; aunts, Sharlene and Mark Heine, of Rome City and Sherri and Ken Ramey, of Kendallville; uncles, David and Susy Reynolds, of Wolcottville, Roger and Debbie Knox, of Indianapolis, Rick Knox, of Marion, Ronald and Patti Knox, of Kendallville, Randy Knox, of Tennessee, Russell and Sandy Knox, of Michigan, Joby and Sonci Morr, of Rome City, Steve Morr Jr., of Michigan, and Christopher and Jan Morr, of Kendallville; grandfather, Steven Morr Sr., of Florida; great-uncle, Gerry and Carol Scheurich, of Avilla; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Hugh and Marilyn Reynolds Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Christine Morr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Diana Mynhier officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Avilla Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Caeden Honaker, Roger Knox, Ronald Knox, Ken Ramey, Kamren Ramey and Christopher Morr.
Memorial donations may be made to Noble County 4-H, Swan Township Club, Noble County Humane Shelter or Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
