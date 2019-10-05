FORT WAYNE — Jacquelyn Jean “Bunny” Krouse, 61, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formally of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 20, 1958, in Mishawaka, to Vernon E “Bud” Krouse and Meredith “Susie” (Willbanks) Krouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Stephany Sue Holmes.
Surviving are a brother, Bradford W. Plom, of Dayton, Ohio; two daughters, Amanda Lynn (Wilbur) Baysinger, of Angola, and Danielle Marie Krouse, of Fort Wayne; a son, Derek Scott Krouse, of Coldwater, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kymberlea Isabella Jean Baysinger, Lillian Ana-Marie Harman, Addyson Janet Meredith Baysinger, Ace Rowan Krouse, and Benjamin Alexander Morrow; and a nephew, Jonathan Holmes.
Jacquelyn had a bachelor's degree in accounting.
She loved dogs, birds, and spending time with her grandchildren. Bunny enjoyed music, making jewellery, and crafting.
Her favorite color was a deep elegant purple that reflected her beauty inside and out. She was a woman of strength, wisdom, and compassion. Her life was adventurous and fun-loving. Our mom will be so greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Josh Freed officiating.
There will be a repass lunch to follow at 6 Autumns restaurant in Angola.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for monetary donations to help cover cost of the services.
