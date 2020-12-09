GARRETT — Donna M. Furnish, 82, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept.11, 1938, in Fort Wayne, to Edward D. and Gladys “Ruth” (Leavell) Molter.
Donna worked at Taco Bell for four years, Shake Shop in Garrett for 4 years and Electric Motors in Garrett for 4 years, retiring in 1994.
She married Richard L. Furnish on Nov. 12, 1955, in Garrett, and he passed away on June 2, 2020.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Richard D. (Terri) Furnish, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Steven E. (Amanda) Furnish, of Jasper, Indiana, Faith A. (Kenneth) Myers, of Auburn and Karolyn R. Gater, of Longmont, Colorado; six grandchildren, Christopher “Ryan” Gater, Andrea Harper, Danielle Gater, Cora Chapman-Davis, Curtis Chapman and Douglas Furnish; four step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Burt F. Molter, of Tampa, Florida, and Robert D. (Barbara) Fritz, of Jackson, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard.
No services are planned at this time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given in Donna’s name to the American Cancer Society.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.