ORLAND — Ralph John Tomlin, CPA, 83, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary Assumption Church in Bronson, Michigan, with Father Nicholas Sseggobe presiding.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1938, to Howard and Cecelia (Gallagher) Tomlin, in Peoria, Illinois.
Ralph had received his Bachelor’s Degree from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana, allowing him to pursue his lifelong career as a certified public accountant.
Ralph had proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea. During his military employment, he had been a member of the U.S. Army band, while working in the Inspector General’s office.
After his time with the IRS in the Gary, Indiana, office, where Ralph had met his wife Georgeann, he decided to open his own accounting firm along with the Chesterton Package Liquor and Office Supply stores.
On Oct. 24, 1964, he married Georgeann Marlow in Gary, Indiana, at St. Mark’s Church, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2021.
Ralph was a hardworking man, always ensuring the well-being of his entire family. He had been a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bronson, a lifelong member of the American Legion, and member of American Legion Post #215 of LaGrange, Indiana, the Jaycees where he served as a JCI Senator and the Indiana Jaycee’s State Treasurer, the NATP, and had also made the time to participate in Habitat for Humanity projects with his family. He also devoted 18 years as a volunteer with the Chesterton Fire Department.
Ralph was dedicated not only to the things he loved, but most of all the people he loved, He was a fan of all sports, and not just as a spectator, but as a player, coach and officiant as well. He played on the church’s softball league and carried on his passion for sports by coaching his children’s softball and soccer teams. Even after his children’s sports careers had concluded, he continued to referee soccer games; he tried to never miss a game of his children and grandchildren out of his love and devotion from being their father and grandfather.
Ralph leaves behind his children, Veronica (Frank) Svencner, of Orland, Indiana, George (April) Tomlin, of Chesterton, Indiana, Michelle Tomlin, of Orland, Indiana, Matthew Tomlin, of Angola, Indiana; his sister, Patsy Frasco, of Peoria, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
In addition to his wife, Georgeann, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher Svencner.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or donor’s choice.
