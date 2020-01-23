FREMONT — Robert R. Stafford, 84, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Majestic Nursing Home in New Haven, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1935, in Minerva, Ohio, to Laurance O. and Audrey M. (Inboden) Stafford.
He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1953, and received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Indiana University.
He married Shirley R. Kees on Aug. 15, 1958.
Robert was an elementary teacher from 1963-1992, when he retired.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and life member of George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205 of Angola, Orland American Legion Post 423, AMVETS and the 40 et 8 of Fort Wayne. He was also a member of Angola Elks Lodge and Waynedale Masonic Lodge. He was also a past “Mayor of Lake James”.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley R. Stafford, of Fremont, Indiana, and brother, Wayne (Nenet) Stafford, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Military Honors will be by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the United States Army.
Memorials may be made to George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
