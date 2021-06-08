KENDALLVILLE — Brenda D. Hawkins, 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday June 1, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on June 26, 1954, in Angola, Indiana.
Brenda was a graduate of Hamilton High School.
She worked at several nursing homes as a certified nurse’s assistant.
Brenda loved her dog, “Annie”. She was her faithful companion.
Surviving are three children, Christina Goodwin, James Burton and Ira Burton; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Derek) Watt, Danielle (George) Burn, James Goodwin, Elizabeth Goodwin, Cameron Burton, Tyler Burton, Kylie Burton, Madison Burton, Andrew Burton and Michael (Andrea) Burton; five great grandchildren, Khloe Gross, Claire Gross, Josiah Watt, Amelia Watt and Maddox Watt; two brothers, Donald G. Poe, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Tim (Sue) Poe, of Butler; and four sisters, Nancy (Tom) Cluster, of Kendallville, Anna (Bruce) Meyer, of Butler, Cindy (Bob) Schendel, of Fort Wayne and Kim (Lyndell “Bear”) Stamper, of Edgerton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oakley Poe Jr.; and mother, Janet J. (Fry) Collingsworth.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Dale Rabineau will be officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Noble House Ministries, Incorporated.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
