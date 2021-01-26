Pearl (Arrington) Lehner, age 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Kendallville Manor.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lehner are pending with Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 1:18 am
