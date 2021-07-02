ANGOLA — Brian Thomas Fitzpatrick, 57, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Brian was born June 9, 1964 in Kokomo, a son of the late Edward and Ardyce Fitzpatrick.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Fitzpatrick, of Angola (his best buddy); children, Travis Richards, of Orlando, Erin (James) Ross, of Angola, Stephany Richards, of Angola and Thomas Fitzpatrick, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Oliver and Owen Ross, of Angola; brother, Kevin (Dee) Fitzpatrick, of Kokomo; and half-sister, Lee Ann Wallsmith, of Greentown.
Brian was a graduate of Purdue University and was a Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Tenneco in Angola.
He belonged to Peace Lutheran Church, where he served as an active member of the Board of Directors.
Brian enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, going to Thunder Lakes Indoor Range, but what brought him the most joy, was spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at noon, with memorial visitation two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
The Rev. Jeffrey S. Teeple will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
