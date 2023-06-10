OCALA, Fla. — William Don Eberhart, DVM, 87, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Bill was born in Angola, Indiana, on Aug. 9, 1935, to parents, Lester and Helen Eberhart.
Bill graduated from Angola High School in 1953, attended Marquette University and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Michigan State University in 1961.
He married Margie, his wife of almost 67 years, on July 30, 1956. They returned to his hometown of Angola to practice veterinary medicine together for 51 years. Bill is remembered for his love and caring for animals and he was a well-loved and respected veterinarian in Angola, and surrounding communities.
He and Margie enjoyed many adventures together, spending time with their family and friends, camping, boating, and traveling throughout the U.S., and many foreign countries.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Margie; sons, James (Julie) and Kurt (Jeannie); nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Their son, Michael, preceded him in death on April 30, 2022. They were all the loves of his life.
No services will be held at this time.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation https://alzfdn.org/.
