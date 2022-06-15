HUNTERTOWN — Jerry L. Fanger, age 75, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Fanger was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Fort Wayne, to Walter and Dorothy (Moore) Fanger.
He attended North Side High School and graduated from South Side High School in 1964. Jerry went on after high school to earn a Psychology Degree from Wabash College in 1969.
After his time at Wabash College, Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army. He then spent six years serving with the Army National Guard in Fort Wayne.
Jerry married his wife, Denise, on March 1, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She resides in Huntertown.
He worked for roughly 40 years as an executive for various insurance companies, retiring in 2015.
Jerry loved being on the water and over the years he taught many family and friends how to water ski at the lake. Jerry was also an avid woodworker. He enjoyed building cabinets and other items over the years, for his home and to give away to family and friends. Jerry was a very handy person and there weren’t too many occasions that he couldn’t fix something that was broken.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Fanger, of Huntertown; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Potok, of California, Mary Fanger, of Illinois, Julie and Chad Goodwin, of Indiana, and Angela and Joel Ihrie, of Indiana; sons and daughter-in-law, James Fanger, of Indiana, David Fanger, of California, and Adam and Amanda Gunkel, of Illinois; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Sharon Fanger, of New Hampshire, Phil and Nancy Fanger, of Michigan, and Robert and Jeanne Fanger, of Indiana; many nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.